COVID-19: Over 42,000 vaccinated, Maha count crosses 4.32L

COVID-19: Over 42,000 vaccinated, Maha count crosses 4.32LPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:25 IST
Over 42,000 people were vaccinatedagainst COVID-19 across Maharashtra on Friday, taking thetotal number of people who have got the doses since the drivestarted on January 16 to over 4.32 lakh, a health officialsaid.
He said of the 42,609 people inoculated on Friday,8,729 were frontline health workers.
''With this, the total number of people who have beenvaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 4,32,186,'' theofficial added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh
- 8
- 729
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
India vaccinates nearly 10.5 lakh beneficiaries till 6th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
'Hunar Haat' has given employment opportunities to over 5 lakh artisans in 5 years: Naqvi
Ducati launches BS-VI Scrambler range at starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh
Over 10 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19
Man held with Rs 4 lakh in fake currency in Delhi