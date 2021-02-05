COVID-19: Over 42,000 vaccinated, Maha count crosses 4.32L

Over 42,000 people were vaccinatedagainst COVID-19 across Maharashtra on Friday, taking thetotal number of people who have got the doses since the drivestarted on January 16 to over 4.32 lakh, a health officialsaid.

He said of the 42,609 people inoculated on Friday,8,729 were frontline health workers.

''With this, the total number of people who have beenvaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 4,32,186,'' theofficial added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)