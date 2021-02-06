COVID-19: Over 37k covered in vaccination drive on Saturday

COVID-19: Over 37k covered in vaccination drive on SaturdayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:31 IST
Over 37,000 people were vaccinatedagainst COVID-19 across Maharashtra on Saturday, taking thetotal number of people who have got the doses since the drivestarted on January 16 to over 4.72 lakh, a health officialsaid.
He said of the 37,862 people inoculated on Saturday,12,153 were frontline health workers.
''With this, the total number of people who have beenvaccinated against COVID-19 in the state has reached4,72,805,'' the official added.
