Left Menu

Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments

India has approved the shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Cambodia and plans to supply Mongolia and Pacific Island states, officials said on Sunday, as supplies arrived in Afghanistan - all part of the country's widening vaccine diplomacy. Seeking to steal a march over rival Asian giant China, which has also promised to deliver shots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been giving nearby countries millions of doses of the locally made AstraZeneca PLC vaccine, even as its domestic immunisation programme has just begun.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:18 IST
Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has approved the shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Cambodia and plans to supply Mongolia and Pacific Island states, officials said on Sunday, as supplies arrived in Afghanistan - all part of the country's widening vaccine diplomacy.

Seeking to steal a march over rival Asian giant China, which has also promised to deliver shots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been giving nearby countries millions of doses of the locally made AstraZeneca PLC vaccine, even as its domestic immunisation programme has just begun. Modi is using India's strength as the world's biggest maker of vaccines for various diseases to improve regional ties and push back against China's political and economic dominance.

New Delhi has approved 100,000 doses for Cambodia on an urgent basis following a request to Modi from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, India's envoy to Phnom Penh said. Cambodia is an important ally of China, which is expected to provide a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, mainly developed by state firm Sinopharm.

"The supply has been assured through the Serum Institute of India despite innumerable competing requests from partner countries and our commitment to our domestic population," said Ambassador Devyani Khobragade. India has given doses to Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives to help them get started with frontline workers as part of its Vaccine Friendship initiative.

On Sunday it sent 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Afghanistan, the first to arrive in the war-ravaged country, which is still waiting for emergency approval from the World Health Organization to administer them. India has invested millions of dollars in Afghanistan over the years in an expansive effort seen as pushing back against arch rival Pakistan's influence in the country. "The vaccines are being provided on a grant basis," a government source said.

So far, India had supplied 15.6 million doses of the vaccine to 17 countries either through donations or commercial contracts, said foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava. Consignments will be sent to Mongolia, Caribbean countries and Pacific Island states in the coming weeks, he said. "External supplies are an ongoing process, depending on availability and domestic requirement," he said.

India, which has the world's second-highest caseload of coronavirus, plans to immunise 300 million people by August. It vaccinated about 3 million healthcare workers in the first two weeks of the campaign that began on Jan. 16 and will need to step up the pace to meet the summer target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and wa...

England take control after sizzling Pant, calm Pujara's counter-attacking stand

Rishabh Pants beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third days play in the opening Test here on Sun...

1st India-England Test, Day 3: Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Sunday.England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw Bumrah 0 Joe Root lbw Nadeem 218 Ben Stokes c Pujara b...

Maha: IMA organises marathon in Latur

Some 1,000 people took part in a marathon organized on Sunday morning by the Latur unit of the Indian Medical Association.The marathon, which commenced from bypass road in the city in the 3 kilometer, 5km, and 10km categories, was flagged o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021