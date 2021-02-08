Left Menu

S.Korea seeks to reassure ageing residents after raising COVID-19 vaccine questions

With one of the fastest ageing populations in the world, South Korea this week sought to reassure elderly residents as it said it would push ahead with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine but is still examining its efficacy for people older than 65.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:19 IST
S.Korea seeks to reassure ageing residents after raising COVID-19 vaccine questions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With one of the fastest ageing populations in the world, South Korea this week sought to reassure elderly residents as it said it would push ahead with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine but is still examining its efficacy for people older than 65. A panel of South Korean advisers has urged caution over the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for people older than 65, citing a lack of data, the food and drug safety ministry said last week.

On Monday, the government confirmed it would go ahead with plans to distribute the company's vaccine, but that regulators will decide later this week whether to provide it to older citizens. No date is set for the start of the vaccination efforts, but Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong said some 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, enough for some 750,000 people, will arrive in the final week of February.

Nearly 16 percent of South Korea's population is 65 years or older. Several European nations have said they plan to restrict the vaccine to younger people, or are considering doing so, because of insufficient data on its efficacy in the elderly. AstraZeneca denied media reports that its vaccine was not very effective for people over 65, saying a strong immune response to the vaccine had been shown in blood analysis of elderly trial participants.

In an attempt to address public concerns, the KDCA held a public question-and-answer event on Monday where health officials sought to reassure residents. "If you ask me if I would let my 80 something mother get an AstraZeneca vaccine, yes, I would recommend that she receive any vaccine that's available," said Nam Jae-hwan, a professor at the Catholic University of Korea in Seoul, who spoke at the briefing as an advisor to the KDCA.

Plans call for healthcare workers and the elderly to be vaccinated as soon as this month, with the goal of reaching herd immunity for South Korea's 52 million people by November. The KDCA reported 289 new daily coronavirus cases as of midnight Sunday, the lowest since late November.

The government on Saturday eased curfews on restaurants and other businesses outside the capital Seoul amid a public backlash over tight curbs to contain COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM Rawat says he is himself monitoring relief work; Centre, many states have offered help too.

Uttarakhand CM Rawat says he is himself monitoring relief work Centre, many states have offered help too....

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local GMT 11 2130 SABALENKA SEALS WIN IN STRAIGHT SETSBelarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka sealed a comfortable 6-0 6-4 win over 100th-r...

Famed production designer Roy Christopher dies at 85

Roy Christopher, the multiple Emmy-winning production designer behind numerous awards shows as well as Murphy Brown, Frasier, and Wings, died on February 2. He was 85. According to Variety, a representative confirmed to the outlet that Chri...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now South Africa halts AstraZeneca rolloutSouth Africa halted Mondays planned rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021