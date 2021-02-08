French Health Minister Veran says he continues to support AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

PARIS, Feb 8 - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday that he continued to support the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, arguing it provided sufficient protection against "nearly all the variants" of the virus. Veran was shown on French television receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a centre in Melun, France.

A British junior health minister said on Monday there was no evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine did not prevent death or serious illness, and added South Africa had only imposed a temporary halt on using the vaccine. South Africa decided to put on hold use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

