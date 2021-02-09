Japan minister: EU approved first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Japan

Japan minister: EU approved first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to JapanReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-02-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 06:02 IST
The minister overseeing Japan's vaccination programme, Taro Kono, said on Tuesday the European Union has approved the first shipment of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Japan.
It appears each shipment requires EU approval, Kono said. He did not disclose how many doses the first shipment will contain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kono
- Japan
- European Union
- Taro Kono