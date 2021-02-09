Left Menu

COVID virus could have been circulating elsewhere before Wuhan discovery-Chinese expert

Reuters | Wuhan | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The virus that causes COVID-19 could have been circulating in other regions before it was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, a top expert at China's health authority said on Tuesday.

Liang Wannian, an expert with China's Health Commission, also told a press briefing at the end of a nearly one-month visit to Wuhan by a World Health Organization-led team that there had been no substantial spread of the virus in the city before the late 2019 outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

