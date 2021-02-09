COVID-19: Maharashtra minister Satej Patil tests positive

Maharashtra minister Satej Patilon Tuesday informed that he had tested positive for novelcoronavirus.

Taking to social media, the minister of state for homein the MVA government said, ''I have tested positive forCOVID-19. My health condition is good and have startedmedication as advised by doctors.'' Sources close to the minister said he had recentlycome back from the United States of America and had gothimself tested as a precautionary measure, and the reportreturned positive.

