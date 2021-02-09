Left Menu

U.S., changing course, joins WHO programme aimed at boosting COVID-19 fight

A U.S. official told a World Health Organization meeting on Tuesday that Washington would join a programme to boost COVID-19 testing, diagnostics and vaccines as officials urged it to increase financing for a global response to the pandemic. Washington, the top donor to the WHO, has already pledged $4 billion for the global pandemic response.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:06 IST
U.S., changing course, joins WHO programme aimed at boosting COVID-19 fight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. official told a World Health Organization meeting on Tuesday that Washington would join a programme to boost COVID-19 testing, diagnostics and vaccines as officials urged it to increase financing for a global response to the pandemic. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the announcement which follows confirmation last month that the United States under President Joe Biden will remain in the Geneva-based agency. Former President Donald Trump criticized the agency and halted funding.

"We want to underscore the commitment of the United States to multilateralism and our common cause to respond to this pandemic and improve global public health," Colin L. McIff, Acting Director at the Office of Global Affairs in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The virtual WHO Facilitation Council aims to help fill a $27 billion funding gap for the WHO-backed programme, called the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, that is aimed at broadening global access to COVID-19 fighting tools.

The United States had previously been an observer to ACT. Washington, the top donor to the WHO, has already pledged $4 billion for the global pandemic response. WHO's Special Envoy for the ACT Accelerator, Andrew Witty, a former GlaxoSmithKline CEO, said talks on further U.S. contributions were ongoing.

A meeting document gave preliminary total estimates for how much major economies would be expected to give, showing between $6-$9 billion for the United States and about $2-$4 billion for Japan and Germany. "There was general support for the burden-sharing framework," Dag Inge Ulstein, Norway's minister of international development who co-chaired the meeting, told Reuters.

"We got a really good response from the actors and the U.S. coming back has created momentum." Tedros, at the same meeting, expressed fresh concerns about vaccine inequity, noting that 90% of countries rolling out COVID-19 vaccines were wealthy and that 75% of doses had been deployed to just 10 countries.

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the other co-chair, called these "alarming and disappointing numbers which we need to change".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House to scrutinize WHO report that says COVID-19 unlikely from Chinese lab

The Biden administration is looking forward to scrutinizing data included in a World Health Organization report released on Tuesday that said the COVID-19 virus did not originate in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, White House press secretary ...

Biden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rules

President Joe Bidens pick as budget director on Tuesday struck a critical tone against China, voicing concern about potential security threats posed by Chinese technology and accusing Beijing of failing to meet bilateral commitments. Neera ...

Ghana parliament shuts down after COVID-19 outbreak

Ghanas parliament has suspended most of its activities for three weeks after at least 17 MPs and 151 staff members were infected with the coronavirus, the speaker said on Tuesday. President Nana Akufo-Addo warned last month that infection r...

Ireland to see gradual re-opening of economy in April-June - Deputy PM

Ireland is likely to gradually emerge from its strict COVID-19 lockdown between April and June with outdoor dining and domestic tourism likely to be possible during the summer, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday. I think wha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021