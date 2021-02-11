Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 10:19 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Health authorities in Australia's Victoria state ramped up contact tracing and prepared for more mass testing of residents in Melbourne after a new COVID-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel grew to ten cases on Thursday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Germany will extend restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 7, though schools and hair salons may open sooner, Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states agreed on Wednesday.

* Germany is considering moving school teachers and daycare staff up the priority list for vaccinations against COVID-19. * The first two cases of the new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus were detected in Portugal on Wednesday, broadcaster SIC said, two weeks after all flights to and from the South American nation were suspended.

* Spain said that people under the age of 55 without major health complications who have previously contracted coronavirus will have to wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in over five months, official data showed on Thursday, after a combination of robust countermeasures helped stamp out a new wave of the disease in the northeast that emerged last month. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with vaccines to fight the pandemic.

AMERICAS * Mexico has authorized emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac and CanSino COVID-19 vaccines.

* Argentina topped two million COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, health officials said, as the country scrambles to ramp up a vaccination program in a race against time to tame the virus ahead of the fast-approaching southern hemisphere autumn. * President Joe Biden said he wants to know all the facts when asked about "punishing" China for possibly not fully disclosing information on the coronavirus.

* Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez asked the World Health Organization to make the Central American nation a priority in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, citing the devastating effects of two hurricanes. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Zimbabwe has purchased 600,000 COVID-19 vaccinations from China's Sinopharm, in addition to 200,000 China has donated, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said. * Pfizer said it could deliver its COVID-19 vaccine, which requires ultra-cold temperatures for storage and distribution, directly to points of vaccination in South Africa.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Merck & Co said it was in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines that have been already authorized.

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers to co-produce some shots, Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz told Reuters. * Eli Lilly's combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19 has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares rested at record highs on Thursday as investors digested recent meaty gains, while bulls were sustained by the promise of endless free money after a benign reading on U.S. inflation and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook.

* Malaysia's economy fell at a faster-than-expected clip in the fourth quarter, as stricter coronavirus curbs crimped domestic consumption and slowed the pace of recovery. (Compiled by Aditya Soni and Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

India and China have agreed to pull back troops from a bitterly contested lake area high in the western Himalayas, the Indian defence minister said on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border. Rajnath ...

India, China reach pact on disengagement in Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh:Rajnath Singh

India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement of troops from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha today.Under the agreement, Singh said both sides w...

Melbourne steps up COVID tests as quarantine hotel cluster rises to 11 cases

Authorities in Australia stepped up contact tracing and called for people in the city of Melbourne to come forward for coronavirus testing on Thursday as the number of infections in a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel rose to 11. More th...

HCL Infosystems shares decline nearly 5 pc after Dec qtr earnings

Shares of HCL Infosystems on Thursday declined nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 34.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.The stock dipped 4.90 per cent to Rs 8.73 on BSE. On NSE, it declined 4.89 per cent to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021