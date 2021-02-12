France reaches 2.135 million first injections of coronavirus vaccine

France reaches 2.135 million first injections of coronavirus vaccineReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 00:38 IST
The French Health Ministry said on Thursday that 2.135 million people had received a first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign, while 535,775 second injections had been administered to date.
The 2.135 million figure amounts to 3.2% of the total French population, the ministry said in a news release.
