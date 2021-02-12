Left Menu

France reaches 2.135 million first injections of coronavirus vaccine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 00:38 IST
France reaches 2.135 million first injections of coronavirus vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The French Health Ministry said on Thursday that 2.135 million people had received a first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign, while 535,775 second injections had been administered to date.

The 2.135 million figure amounts to 3.2% of the total French population, the ministry said in a news release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Southampton see off Wolves to reach Cup quarter-finals

Second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The victory lifted Southampton after four successive Premier League defeats...

Soccer-Russia to consider vaccinating Euro 2020 staff against COVID-19

Russia is considering whether to vaccinate staff working at European Championship soccer matches in St. Petersburg this year against COVID-19, the head of the local organising committee said on Thursday. St. Petersburg is set to host four m...

2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting

Two bystanders were wounded Thursday after an argument outside a hospital emergency room ended in gunfire, New Orleans police said.The late morning shooting at University Medical Center left a man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hi...

Italy's 5-Star votes to back Draghi, opening way for new government

Members of Italys 5-Star Movement voted on Thursday to back Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, opening the way for the former European Central Bank chief to take office at the head of a broad government of national unity. In an online b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021