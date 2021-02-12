Poland raises upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine to 65

Poland raises upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine to 65Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:17 IST
Poland is raising the maximum age limit for people receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 65, the minister in charge of the vaccination programme said on Friday. The country had previously said that the vaccine would be used for people aged 18-60.
"The medical council accepted guidelines saying that the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for people aged 18-65," Michal Dworczy told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program III.
