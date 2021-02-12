Kazakhstan approves Russia's Sputnik V shot for use - vaccine's official Twitter account

Kazakhstan approves Russia's Sputnik V shot for use - vaccine's official Twitter accountReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:46 IST
Kazakhstan has approved Russia's Sputnik V shot for use against the coronavirus, the vaccine's official Twitter account said on Friday.
It said 27 countries had approved the vaccine for use so far.
