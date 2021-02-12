Merkel sees more than enough COVID-19 vaccine available in April

Merkel sees more than enough COVID-19 vaccine available in AprilReuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:58 IST
Germany will have difficulties making use of all available COVID-19 vaccines in April, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with broadcaster ZDF on Friday.
Once a 7-day coronavirus incidence of under 35 per 100,000 people is reached, further relaxations beyond the opening of shops may follow, she added.
