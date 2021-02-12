Left Menu

Merkel sees more than enough COVID-19 vaccine available in April

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:58 IST
Merkel sees more than enough COVID-19 vaccine available in April
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Germany will have difficulties making use of all available COVID-19 vaccines in April, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with broadcaster ZDF on Friday.

Once a 7-day coronavirus incidence of under 35 per 100,000 people is reached, further relaxations beyond the opening of shops may follow, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE- Biden aides launch review with eye to shutting Guantanamo prison-White House

The Biden administration has launched a formal review of the future of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with the goal of reviving efforts to close the controversial facility, a White House official said on Friday. Aides in...

Rishi Sunak sees 'signs of resilience' as UK economy suffers biggest drop since 1709

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Friday pointed to signs of resilience and indicated further support measures in his Budget statement next month as latest statistics showed the British economy suffered its biggest decline in mo...

COVID: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity

Severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has appealed to the Centre to revise the safety protocols to allow it to operate trains with at least full seating capacity to make up for the revenue shortfall.After being closed for over ...

Djokovic not sure if he can keep playing at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic said he tore a muscle during a fall in his five-set victory in the Australian Opens third round and might need to pull out of the tournament.His opponent, American Taylor Fritz, wasnt so sure. He figured Djokovic definitely w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021