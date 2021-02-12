Left Menu

Italy reports 316 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,908 new cases

Italy reported 316 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 391 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,908 from 15,146 the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:25 IST
Italy reports 316 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,908 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 316 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 391 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,908 from 15,146 the day before. Some 305,619 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 292,533, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 93,045 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.7 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,736 on Friday, down from 18,942 a day earlier.

There were 153 new admissions to intensive care units, edging up from 151 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients slightly dropped to 2,095 from a previous 2,126. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

