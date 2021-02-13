Mexico reports 1,323 new confirmed coronavirus deaths

Mexico reports 1,323 new confirmed coronavirus deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-02-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 06:40 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 1,323 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing its total to 172,557.
The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than reported levels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Mexico