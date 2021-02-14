Left Menu

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland after 3 new local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:53 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday announced a three-day lockdown in the country's biggest city Auckland after three new local COVID-19 cases were reported.

Ardern said the level 3 restrictions, which require everyone to stay home except for essential shopping and essential work, repeating the super cautious approach the country has taken over the past year in stamping out the pandemic.

New Zealand has not had any local virus cases for months until the recent infections and was ranked the best performing in an index of almost 100 countries based on containment of the coronavirus. By closing its international borders early the island nation virtually eradicated the virus in the early stage of the pandemic.

