UK records 258 new COVID deaths, 10,972 more infections

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:38 IST
Britain reported 258 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 10,972 new infections, official data showed on Sunday.

The data also showed 15,062,189 people had received their first vaccine dose, confirming an earlier announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

