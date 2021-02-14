UK records 258 new COVID deaths, 10,972 more infections

Britain reported 258 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 10,972 new infections, official data showed on Sunday.

The data also showed 15,062,189 people had received their first vaccine dose, confirming an earlier announcement.

