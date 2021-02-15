Mexico reports 4,099 new coronavirus cases, 436 more deaths

Mexico reports 4,099 new coronavirus cases, 436 more deathsReuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 06:54 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 4,099 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 436 more deaths, bringing its total to 1,992,794 infections and 174,207 deaths.
The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.
