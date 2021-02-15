Rise in COVID-19 numbers: Maha minister bats for 3T formula

The ''3T formula'' of tracing,testing and treatment will have to be implemented strictly totackle a rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of Maharashtra,state health minister Rajesh Tope said in Aurangabad onMonday.

Talking to reporters, Tope said the state governmenthad managed to flatten the curve in the last one month as faras daily addition of cases was concerned, but a recent rise innumbers in Mumbai, Wardha and some other pockets was''alarming''.

''We have given instructions that the 3T formula oftracing, testing and treatment be implemented strictly,effectively. Testing needs to be increased. Meanwhile, peoplealso need to follow COVID-19 guidelines,'' he added.

The minister said the situation needs to be controlledas ''we don't want to go in for a lockdown now''.

Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Tope saidthe state was waiting for the Centre to start the second roundof administering doses, adding that the vaccine should begiven free to the ''poor and lower middle class''.

Addressing a press conference, Tope said there arePlanning Commission guidelines which stipulate that 5 per centof GDP must be spent on health infrastructure, though thisexpenditure had never gone beyond 1 per cent.

''We need Rs 4,000 crore to complete pending healthprojects in the state. We are insistent on this (higherspending of 5 per cent),'' he said.

The minister also said his department had 17,000vacant posts and recruitment tests for 8,500 were beingconducted.

