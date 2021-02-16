Left Menu

'Hard to bring tears out:' Stunned by pandemic, some Americans struggle to grieve

Tulip said that, tragedy after tragedy, she has not been able to find time and space to grieve everything she has lost. "I was a pretty emotional person and since my mom died it is very hard to bring tears out," Tulip, who has now regained full employment working as a communications professional and is supporting her family, told Reuters earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:32 IST
'Hard to bring tears out:' Stunned by pandemic, some Americans struggle to grieve

Fiana Tulip lost her mother to COVID-19 on the Fourth of July. Like so many others, she was not able to see her or say goodbye.

For Tulip, 41, that was the only beginning of an avalanche of personal and financial loss and hardship brought on by a pandemic that has now claimed the lives of nearly half a million people in the United States alone. The heavy emotional toll was just too much to process, short-circuiting her ability to grieve. "There's sometimes situations where people do have to delay their grief, there isn't enough space, emotionally, to do it," Sonya Lott, a psychologist who specializes in prolonged grief, said.

"If you can somehow keep moving, that helps you to survive for some time, but eventually that crashes," she said. "The grief doesn't go away." COVID-19 has now killed more Americans than World War Two. January alone was the pandemic's deadliest month - nearly 96,000 people lost their lives, according to a Reuters analysis of public health data.

Even for those Americans who have grown numb after a year of grim statistics, the 500,000-death milestone is a startling reminder of the monumental loss the pandemic is leaving in its trail. Even so, only stories like Tulip's can reveal the full scope of the tragedy. Shortly after the passing of her mother, a respiratory therapist in Texas, Tulip's husband lost his job. She was getting sporadic work as a personal trainer but not nearly enough to support her family.

They suddenly had to worry about their finances and future job prospects in expensive New York City where they live in a one bedroom apartment with their 17-month-old daughter Lua. In the following months, she suffered two miscarriages while the virus took her uncle and another relative. Tulip said that, tragedy after tragedy, she has not been able to find time and space to grieve everything she has lost.

"I was a pretty emotional person and since my mom died it is very hard to bring tears out," Tulip, who has now regained full employment working as a communications professional and is supporting her family, told Reuters earlier this month. "I just don't have time, and it sounds so heartless and callous. ... I just don't have time to sit with it." 'TSUNAMI' OF GRIEF

Some experts are worried about the long-term consequences of delayed grief and, more broadly, about the long-lasting effects the pandemic is going to inflict on the nation. "We need to be concerned," said Lott. "We're looking at a tsunami of not just grief but depression, anxiety... all types of physical conditions because of the amount of stress that people are under individually and collectively as a result of the pandemic."

COVID-19 has affected the lives of Americans in myriad ways, whether it is the loss of loved ones, unemployment or childcare. This "multitude" of losses not limited to death creates greater vulnerability for prolonged grief disorder, a condition in which grief continues to be persistent, intense, and interferes with an individual's daily functioning a year after the death of a loved one, Lott said.

The pandemic also took away many of the resources that people typically tap into to deal with hardship. It made it difficult if not impossible to tend to a loved one in the hospital, to attend a funeral or to simply hug and find comfort in the presence of others. 'KEEP CHUGGING'

The last correspondence Tulip had with her mother was a series of text messages. "I am super weak, I need to shower. The cough is hurting me," her mother texted her the day before she succumbed to the virus. "Just rest. No need to get up," Tulip texted back.

For Veronica Espinosa, the sudden death of her father left her unable to fully process his loss. Her father died of COVID-19 shortly after Thanksgiving last year in a Miami-area hospital. His condition deteriorated in a matter of days, and Espinosa, an only child whose mother does not speak English, was able to see him briefly before he died.

However, she was heartbroken she could not be by his side when he passed. "He died alone, we couldn't be there," she recalled tearfully during an interview earlier this month. As she grieved, other worries weighed on the 37-year-old teacher. Her husband contracted COVID-19 and his home inspection business took a hit, putting on her the burden of providing for them and their young son.

Espinosa is looking ahead to the end of the pandemic with a mix of apprehension and hope. "I think that once this starts to die down, it puts things into perspective and you're going to be able to think more," she said. "The bad thing is you're going to be flooded with emotions."

Tulip is also bracing for what lies ahead. "I have no doubt that will hit me hard whenever it does," she told Reuters. "So many things will but until then I'll keep chugging."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Village head shot dead in Jaunpur

A 50-year-old village head in Uttar Pradeshs Jaunpur district was shot dead by some persons on Tuesday, police said.Raj Kumar Yadav, the head of Makhmelpur village in Sarai Khwaja, was shot by some motorcycle-borne youths when he was going ...

British police fine four people for breaking new travel rules -BBC

Four people were fined 10,000 pounds 13,900 for failing to comply with Englands new border rules when they arrived at Birmingham Airport, the BBC reported on Tuesday.The four people failed to declare they had recently been to one of 33 coun...

Toolkit case: Delhi Police seeks info from Zoom on Jan 11 meet; Funding, WhatsApp group under probe; DCW notice on Disha Ravi's arrest

Intensifying its probe in the toolkit case, the Delhi Police on Tuesday sought details from video conferencing platform Zoom on the participants of the January 11 meeting by a pro-Khalistan group, while investigators were also looking into ...

Croatia's drugs wholesalers ask government to settle bills

Croatias drugs wholesalers urged the government on Tuesday to quickly pay them what they are owed by state-owned hospitals and pharmacies. Settling the drugs wholesalers demands would increase pressure on state coffers in a year when Croati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021