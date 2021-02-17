Left Menu

Mexico says local AstraZeneca vaccine lab almost rebuilt to meet standards

Mexico had not finished producing doses of the vaccine from the shipments of active ingredient that already arrived to the country because its health regulator had to first inspect a local lab and certify that the batches were pure and without defects, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. He said COFEPRIS, the regulator, had made 185 "observations" during a visit to local manufacturer Laboratorios Liomont, which previously made flu jabs and is expected to start shipping the doses by early April.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:19 IST
Mexico says local AstraZeneca vaccine lab almost rebuilt to meet standards
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The packaging and distribution of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico had been held up due to a complex certification process that led to major changes at a factory, Mexico's foreign minister said on Tuesday. Mexico had not finished producing doses of the vaccine from the shipments of active ingredient that already arrived to the country because its health regulator had to first inspect a local lab and certify that the batches were pure and without defects, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

He said COFEPRIS, the regulator, had made 185 "observations" during a visit to local manufacturer Laboratorios Liomont, which previously made flu jabs and is expected to start shipping the doses by early April. "They almost had to make another factory," Ebrard, speaking at a regular government news conference, said about Liomont. "You are talking about health, life ... so you do have to be very strict in any medicine, with a vaccine more, and even more when the vaccine is so recent."

In partnership with the Mexican and Argentinean governments, AstraZeneca plans to produce millions of doses of the vaccine, developed with Oxford University, for distribution throughout the region. The plan has significant funding from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. Liomont and a spokesperson for Mexico's health ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mexico has received at least two shipments of the vaccine's active ingredient, which were to be packaged locally for about seven million doses that are not yet ready, according to government data. Looking to speed up its vaccine campaign, which is now focused on older adults, Mexico also imported on Sunday the first 870,000 doses of a planned two million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine from India.

Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine also restarted after global delays, with a flight landing on Tuesday in Monterrey and another due later in capital Mexico City. The government said Tuesday's shipments would provide about 494,000 doses. Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez would visit Liomont's plant during an upcoming trip to Mexico, Ebrard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on Friday

The Biden administration will begin processing cases of certain eligible asylum seekers starting on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols p...

CVS to re-enter Obamacare market in 2021

CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act ACA, popularly known as Obamacare, saying the market had stabilized. CVS Healths Aetn...

Soccer-Door open for Canada newcomers to shine at SheBelieves Cup

Canadas womens soccer team must rely on a patchwork roster for the SheBelieves Cup due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions but that has opened the door for players to make their case for spots on the Olympic squad, coach Bev Priestman sai...

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs on Tuesday as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy from a coronavirus-driven slump. The Nasdaq, however, dipped as technology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021