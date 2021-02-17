Left Menu

Polish daily COVID-19 cases could rise to 8,000-10,000, says minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:26 IST
In an optimistic scenario, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Poland could rise to a weekly average of 8,000-10,000, the health minister said on Wednesday, adding that the return to a rise in infections looked to be a lasting trend. "At the moment in an optimistic scenario we estimate that the weekly average number of infections will rise to a range of 8-10,000," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

"If we look at the short-term, the next month, the models indicate that we will be dealing with an increase in infections," he added.

