Britain reports 738 more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday

Britain recorded 738 more deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, data released on Wednesday showed, with a further 12,718 cases reported. There have been 118,933 deaths from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom under that measure in total.

The official figures showed 15.9 million people have now had a first dose of a vaccine, while 558,577 have had a second dose.

