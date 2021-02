BRIEF-Pfizer And BioNTech Commence Clinical Trial To Evaluate Covid-19 Vaccine In Pregnant Women

Pfizer: * PFIZER AND BIONTECH COMMENCE GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL TO EVALUATE COVID-19 VACCINE IN PREGNANT WOMEN

* PFIZER - THE PHASE 2/3 TRIAL IS DESIGNED AS RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND STUDY IN PREGNANT WOMEN VACCINATED DURING 24 TO 34 WEEKS OF GESTATION * PFIZER - EACH WOMAN WILL PARTICIPATE IN STUDY FOR ABOUT 7 TO 10 MONTHS, DEPENDING ON WHETHER SHE WAS RANDOMIZED TO RECEIVE VACCINE OR PLACEBO

* PFIZER - EXPECT TO START ADDITIONAL STUDIES IN CHILDREN BETWEEN AGES OF 5 & 11 OVER NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS, AND IN CHILDREN YOUNGER THAN 5 LATER IN 2021 Source text for Eikon:

