Ghana expects delivery of around 350,000 AstraZeneca vaccine shots by end of next week

Ghana is expecting a first delivery of a little over 350,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shots by the end of next week, according to a plan presented by health officials on Friday.

It plans to spend around $3 for every two shots of vaccine and aims to inoculate around 20 million people against the virus, according to the plan.

