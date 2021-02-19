Left Menu

U.S. storms delay COVID-19 vaccines in all 50 states -White House

The United States has a backlog of six million COVID-19 vaccine doses due to winter storms and power outages weather, White House officials said at a media briefing on Friday, adding that the federal government expects to catch up with vaccine distribution by next week.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:39 IST
U.S. storms delay COVID-19 vaccines in all 50 states -White House

The United States has a backlog of six million COVID-19 vaccine doses due to winter storms and power outages weather, White House officials said at a media briefing on Friday, adding that the federal government expects to catch up with vaccine distribution by next week. All 50 states are impacted, said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team. He said delays were due to road closures, shipping company employees unable to get to work, and power outages in certain locations.

States should prepare to handle previously expected doses as well as the backlogged shots, Slavitt said. The United States has been ramping up shipments of vaccines. Slavitt said the packaging plant that is working on Moderna Inc's vaccine is "just now" coming online after roads were cleared. It intends to have vaccines on planes by Sunday night for delivery next week, he added.

Earlier this week, Moderna said there may be some short-term delays in vaccine deliveries but that it expected the issue to be resolved soon. U.S. infectious disease response leader Dr. Anthony Fauci said a trial testing the Pfizer Inc/BioNtech SE vaccine on children younger than 12 would start in April, with results anticipated a year later.

The two companies on Thursday said they have started an international study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their COVID-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women. (Reporting By Rebecca Spalding and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Henderson and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will take 'ultimate step' on 2 abducted Quippo men next week:

The banned ULFA Independenton Friday threatened to take the ultimate step on the twoemployees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited nextweek, prompting senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toappeal to it to release them unharmed...

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...

Delhi: Tortured by stepmother, 8-year-old boy rescued by DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued an 8-year-old boy who was being tortured by his stepmother, it said in a statement on Friday.The DCW team received information and reached the location at Hari Nagar in west Delhi. They entered the...

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike

A First Information Report wasregistered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Fridayfor not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride onmotorbike with his wife on Valentines Day.With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021