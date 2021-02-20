Mexico posts 857 more coronavirus deaths, 7,829 new cases

Mexico on Friday registered 857 additional fatalities due to the coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 178,965 deaths.

According to health ministry data, Mexico also registered 7,829 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, for a total of 2,030,491 cases.

