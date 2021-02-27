Left Menu

Mexico posts 782 more coronavirus deaths, 7,512 new cases

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico registered another 782 coronavirus fatalities on Friday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 184,474, according to health ministry data.

The ministry's data also showed an additional 7,512 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,076,882 cases.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

