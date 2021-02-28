Left Menu

Brazil''s capital returns to COVID-19 lockdown

Brazil's capital has entered a two-week lockdown, joining several states in adopting measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as intensive care beds begin to fill in some important cities. At least eight Brazilian states adopted curfews over the past week due to the rise in cases and deaths from COVID-19. Thursday was Brazil's deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,541 deaths confirmed from the virus.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:03 IST
Brazil's capital has entered a two-week lockdown, joining several states in adopting measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as intensive care beds begin to fill in some important cities.

At least eight Brazilian states adopted curfews over the past week due to the rise in cases and deaths from COVID-19. Thursday was Brazil's deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,541 deaths confirmed from the virus. So far 254,000 people have died overall.

Brasilia Gov. Ibaneis Rocha decreed the total closure of bars, restaurants, shopping malls and schools until March 15 and prohibited gatherings of people. Sale of alcoholic beverages was prohibited after 8 p.m.

In the federal district, 85 percent of hospital beds were occupied on Sunday, according to the local health ministry.

President Jair Bolsonaro again criticized such measures, saying on his Twitter account: ''The people want to work.'' He threatened on Friday to cut off federal emergency pandemic assistance to states resorting to lockdowns, saying, ''Governors who close down their states will have to provide for their own emergency aid.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

