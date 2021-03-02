Nigeria's first COVID-19 vaccines land in capital city of Abuja

Nigeria's first COVID-19 vaccines, Oxford/AstraZeneca shots from the international COVAX scheme, landed in the capital city Abuja on Tuesday.

The 3.92 million doses will kick off the arduous task of inoculating Africa's most populous nation.

Advertisement

Nigeria, with 200 million residents, is the third West African country to take delivery of COVAX shots, after Ghana and Ivory Coast, both of which have already begun vaccination campaigns. (Reporting By Abraham Achirga, writing by Libby George; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)