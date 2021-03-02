Left Menu

Nigeria's first COVID-19 vaccines land in capital city of Abuja

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:15 IST
Nigeria's first COVID-19 vaccines land in capital city of Abuja

Nigeria's first COVID-19 vaccines, Oxford/AstraZeneca shots from the international COVAX scheme, landed in the capital city Abuja on Tuesday.

The 3.92 million doses will kick off the arduous task of inoculating Africa's most populous nation.

Nigeria, with 200 million residents, is the third West African country to take delivery of COVAX shots, after Ghana and Ivory Coast, both of which have already begun vaccination campaigns. (Reporting By Abraham Achirga, writing by Libby George; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar's neighbours press for Suu Kyi's release, restoration of democracy

Myanmars neighbours pressed its ruling military on Tuesday to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cease what Singapore called the disastrous use of lethal force against opponents of their Feb. 1 coup and work out a solution to the cr...

Hungary must prepare for surge in COVID-19 cases -Surgeon General

Hungary must prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases during a third wave of the pandemic due to the spread of the British and South African variants of the novel coronavirus, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on Tuesday.As of Monday, Hungar...

Baloch activists hold protest in solidarity with families whose members subject to enforced disappearances

Baloch political activists organised a protest in front of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam to show their solidarity with the families whose members have been subject of enforced disappearances in Pakistans Balochistan province. A large number...

Israeli attorney general slams Netanyahu's vaccine diplomacy

Israels attorney general has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot single-handedly share the countrys surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America and that such an important decision cannot be made by the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021