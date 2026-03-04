Tragedy in Baalbek: Fatal Airstrike Claims Lives

In a devastating incident early Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a four-storey residential building in Baalbek, a city in eastern Lebanon, causing several fatalities, the state news agency NNA reported.

The deadly attack led rescue teams to begin intense efforts to rescue families trapped under the rubble, creating a scene of chaos and urgency.

This tragic event has sparked widespread alarm about the current state of safety and escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)