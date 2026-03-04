Left Menu

Britain's Efforts to Evacuate Nationals from Oman Intensify

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced that the UK is collaborating with airlines to evacuate vulnerable nationals from Oman. With 130,000 British citizens registered in the region, additional flights and a government-chartered flight from Muscat are being organized. Citizens are advised to await contact from the Foreign Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper revealed Britain's strategic efforts to evacuate its vulnerable nationals from Oman, coordinating closely with airline partners to boost capacity. This move comes as the UK seeks to address the needs of 130,000 registered British citizens in the Gulf region.

Speaking to parliamentarians, Cooper emphasized ongoing collaborations with Gulf counterparts, ensuring the priority is given to vulnerable individuals. She detailed plans for government-chartered flights departing from Muscat, urging Britons to wait for Foreign Office notifications before proceeding to the airport.

Additionally, IAG's British Airways confirmed an independent operation out of Muscat scheduled for Thursday, bound for London's Heathrow, further supporting the evacuation initiative.

