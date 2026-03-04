Britain's Efforts to Evacuate Nationals from Oman Intensify

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper revealed Britain's strategic efforts to evacuate its vulnerable nationals from Oman, coordinating closely with airline partners to boost capacity. This move comes as the UK seeks to address the needs of 130,000 registered British citizens in the Gulf region.

Speaking to parliamentarians, Cooper emphasized ongoing collaborations with Gulf counterparts, ensuring the priority is given to vulnerable individuals. She detailed plans for government-chartered flights departing from Muscat, urging Britons to wait for Foreign Office notifications before proceeding to the airport.

Additionally, IAG's British Airways confirmed an independent operation out of Muscat scheduled for Thursday, bound for London's Heathrow, further supporting the evacuation initiative.