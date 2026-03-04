Left Menu

Misguided Marathon: U.S. Half Marathon Leaders Taken Off Course

Three leading athletes were led off course during the U.S. half marathon championship due to an emergency call. The organizers will compensate the affected runners, awarding prize money to Jess McClain and splitting it between Emma Hurley and Ednah Kurgat. The incident also raised questions regarding race integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:01 IST
Three athletes were mistakenly led off course during the U.S. half marathon championship, resulting in significant confusion and a call for compensation.

Organizers disclosed that a police emergency necessitated officers to leave their posts, leading to the race vehicle misdirecting the leaders Jess McClain, Emma Hurley, and Ednah Kurgat. Consequently, first-place prize money was awarded to McClain, with Hurley and Kurgat sharing the winnings meant for second and third place finishers.

The incident has sparked discussions on maintaining race integrity, as both the Atlanta Track Club and USA Track & Field are reviewing the missteps. Meanwhile, the event's role as a qualifier for the 2026 World Road Running Championships remains open for consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

