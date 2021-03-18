Poland reports 27,278 new coronavirus cases, highest daily total in 2021

Poland reports 27,278 new coronavirus cases, highest daily total in 2021Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:07 IST
Poland has reported 27,278 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.
In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,984,248 cases and 48,388 deaths.
