Left Menu

India for comprehensive, expert-led mechanism to investigate origin of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:37 IST
India for comprehensive, expert-led mechanism to investigate origin of COVID-19

India on Thursday said it shares the need for a comprehensive and expert-led mechanism to expeditiously investigate the origin of the coronavirus, days after the World Health Organization (WHO) came out with a report on it.

WHO officials said data was withheld from its investigators, who travelled to China to study the origin of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

''We share the need for a comprehensive and expert-led mechanism that would expeditiously investigate the origin of COVID-19 in cooperation with all stakeholders,'' Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to media queries on the issue.

Bagchi said the WHO report represents an important first step in establishing the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''It has listed four pathways concerning the emergence of the disease but has stressed the need for next-phase studies across the region. The report also stresses the need for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions,'' he said.

The MEA spokesperson also mentioned the WHO director general's comments on delays and difficulties in accessing raw data by the team conducting the study.

''It is pertinent to note that the director general of the WHO has separately raised the issue of delays and difficulties in accessing raw data for the team conducting the study,'' he said.

''We fully support the director general's expectation that future collaborative studies will include more timely and comprehensive data-sharing. In this connection, we also welcome his readiness to deploy additional missions,'' Bagchi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NPCI subsidiary starts operating to offer recurring payment services

The National Payments Corporation of India NPCI on Thursday announced formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary firm NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. NBBL to offer recurring bill payment solutions.The new entity has come into effect from April 1, 2021...

Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904. Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the...

With 1,350 fresh COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally climbs to 3,34,499

Rajasthans COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,34,499 on Thursday with 1,350 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to an official report.Jaipur reported the highest number of ...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led NDA over CAA

As the campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls entered the final phase, the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act took the centrestage on Thursday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the BJP-led N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021