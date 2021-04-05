Left Menu

Greece looks to ease pressure with cautious shops reopening

Greece allowed shops to reopen under controlled conditions on Monday, despite heavy pressure on its health services, as the government responded to growing public fatigue after months of coronavirus lockdown. It is good." The measure excludes shopping malls and department stores in the Athens area which will remain closed.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:14 IST
Greece looks to ease pressure with cautious shops reopening

Greece allowed shops to reopen under controlled conditions on Monday, despite heavy pressure on its health services, as the government responded to growing public fatigue after months of coronavirus lockdown. Last week the government announced the easing of some restrictions, allowing small retail shops selling non-essential goods to reopen, under so-called click-away and click-in-shopping modes.

Under the rules, consumers must make appointments and comply with a three-hour limit for shopping, and retailers cannot allow in more than one customer per 25 square metres. "What is important is that the shops opened," said Achilleas Nasis, a shopper in central Athens. "And it's nice, under this new system where you send a message, you choose, and you go get it. It is good."

The measure excludes shopping malls and department stores in the Athens area which will remain closed. Shops will also remain closed in three regions with severe infection levels, including the major northern city of Thessaloniki. Greece handled the first wave of the pandemic last year better than many other countries in Europe, but its health services, weakened by a decade of financial crisis, have come under heavy pressure as case numbers have surged this year.

The government is due to begin distribution this week of home testing kits, initially for high schools and teachers before wider distribution to all adults, which it hopes will help contain the spread of the pandemic before the start of the vital summer tourist season. Lockdown measures imposed in November have caused growing discontent and left many businesses struggling to survive but Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said Greece's ability to borrow on financial markets would enable the government to help.

A 130 million euro ($150 million) package announced by the government on Monday would help around 100,000 businesses, including some 10,800 retailers, with financial assistance ranging from 1,000-4,000 euros, depending on the number of workers employed, Staikouras said. "We are making use of funds raised from markets in the last months to support businesses and households," he said.

On Sunday Greece reported 1,955 new COVID-19 infections and 78 related deaths, bringing total infections to 275,414 and COVID-related deaths to 8,380.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...

Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the sanctity of life during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the citys police chief testified at the former officers murder trial on Mon...

New Zealand could open border with Australia from end of week -1NEWS

New Zealand could open its borders to Australian travellers as soon as the end of the week, New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Tuesday without saying where it obtained the information. The report comes as New Zealand Prime Minister J...

Colombia to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccine, but shots must be free

Colombia will allow the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry said on Monday, but the shots must be free for those being inoculated. The Andean country plans to immunize about 70 of its 35 million people this year un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021