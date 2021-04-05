Left Menu

Bank union calls for vaccination for all employees in Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:32 IST
Bank union calls for vaccination for all employees in Maha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a bank union has written to Bank of Maharashtra, the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) convenor of the state, requesting a special vaccination drive for all bank employees.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases, while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, according to the state health department.

''We request you to make special arrangements for vaccination of all bank employees who are frontline warriors in fighting Covid,'' Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation General Secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar wrote in the letter addressed to the general manager (SLBC), Bank of Maharashtra. The union has requested to revisit the current situation and issue guidelines related to customers entry into bank branches through deployment of security guards, frequent sanitisation of branches, alternate day working and work from home for female bank employees and employees above 55 years. The state government has announced a partial lockdown starting 8 pm today till April 30 and a complete shutdowns on weekends to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...

Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the sanctity of life during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the citys police chief testified at the former officers murder trial on Mon...

New Zealand could open border with Australia from end of week -1NEWS

New Zealand could open its borders to Australian travellers as soon as the end of the week, New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Tuesday without saying where it obtained the information. The report comes as New Zealand Prime Minister J...

Colombia to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccine, but shots must be free

Colombia will allow the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry said on Monday, but the shots must be free for those being inoculated. The Andean country plans to immunize about 70 of its 35 million people this year un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021