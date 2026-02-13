Left Menu

Maharashtra and Wakayama: Strengthening Ties through Culture and Cooperation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Wakayama Governor Izumi Miyazaki to discuss strengthening ties between Maharashtra and Japan's Wakayama province. The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in technology, manufacturing, and services as part of an effort to deepen bilateral ties. The two regions enjoy a significant 'sister state' relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to enhance collaboration with Japan's Wakayama province, focusing on technology, manufacturing, and services. In a meeting with Wakayama Governor Izumi Miyazaki, Fadnavis emphasized strengthening cultural and economic partnerships between the two regions.

Fadnavis highlighted the successful 'sister state' relationship, originally signed in 2013 and renewed in 2023. This agreement has promoted exchanges in tourism, sports, education, and culture. The chief minister recalled previous visits and gestures like unveiling a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Wakayama as symbols of Indo-Japanese friendship.

Governor Miyazaki expressed a desire to renew and broaden the cooperation agreement by 2028. He applauded proposals like building a replica of the Bamiyan Buddha statue in Nagpur, enhancing the cultural bond. The meeting underscored mutual interests and future plans for synergistic growth between Maharashtra and Wakayama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

