Maharashtra and Wakayama: Strengthening Ties through Culture and Cooperation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to enhance collaboration with Japan's Wakayama province, focusing on technology, manufacturing, and services. In a meeting with Wakayama Governor Izumi Miyazaki, Fadnavis emphasized strengthening cultural and economic partnerships between the two regions.

Fadnavis highlighted the successful 'sister state' relationship, originally signed in 2013 and renewed in 2023. This agreement has promoted exchanges in tourism, sports, education, and culture. The chief minister recalled previous visits and gestures like unveiling a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Wakayama as symbols of Indo-Japanese friendship.

Governor Miyazaki expressed a desire to renew and broaden the cooperation agreement by 2028. He applauded proposals like building a replica of the Bamiyan Buddha statue in Nagpur, enhancing the cultural bond. The meeting underscored mutual interests and future plans for synergistic growth between Maharashtra and Wakayama.

