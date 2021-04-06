Left Menu

Guterres highlights power of sport for inclusive, sustainable future

The United Nations Secretary-General on Tuesday urged everyone involved in the sport sector to help advance climate action, combat discrimination and prejudice, and ensure that global sporting events leave a positive legacy.

UN News | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:19 IST
Guterres highlights power of sport for inclusive, sustainable future
The UN chief also noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic brought new challenges to the sector, sport can contribute to a “safe and sustainable recovery”. Image Credit: Pixabay

In a message commemorating International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the power of sport to bring people together, promote healthy lifestyles, and contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.

"Those involved in sport also have responsibilities: to reduce its environmental footprint; to meet international labour standards; to fight discrimination and prejudice of all kinds; to reject corruption; and to ensure that major global events such as the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which bring the world together, leave a positive legacy", Mr Guterres said.

Helping a safe, sustainable recovery

The UN chief also noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic brought new challenges to the sector, sport can contribute to a "safe and sustainable recovery".

"Workers, fans and athletes have felt the pain of absence, of lost revenue and of dreams deferred", Mr Guterres noted.

"But many competitions and leagues have found new ways to create opportunities for community and joy despite the crisis ... as vaccines spread hope and spectators begin to return to arenas, the world of sport has crucial contributions to make in forging a safe and sustainable recovery", he said.

The Secretary-General added that the UN looks forward to continuing to work with sportspeople and organizations around the world to advance climate action and to promote peace, human rights and sustainable development.

"We will play and cheer again when everyone is safe from the pandemic."

The International Day

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, commemorated annually on 6 April, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in August 2013, to highlight the importance of sport for promoting peaceful societies and healthy lifestyles.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Day was marked mainly through online and social media events, around the theme of recovery from the pandemic, and the need to build back better for a more resilient and equitable world.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Mortality among youth, middle-aged people a cause of concern: Karnataka health minister

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed concern at that mortality among the youth and middle-aged people due to COVID-19. The deaths yesterday included youths of age 25, also 35 and 40 ye...

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ''wasteland of vapid'' content

A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video feeds children inappropriate material in a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content so it can serve them ads. The inquiry comes despite Google agreeing to pay ...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021