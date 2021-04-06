New Dutch coronavirus cases decline in past week

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands declined in the week through April 4, health officials said in a weekly review published on Tuesday, in part due to a decline in people being tested. It was the first weekly decline in seven weeks, according to data from the National Institute for Health (RIVM).

The RIVM registered a 7% decline in new cases to 48,186, but the number of people who got a test declined by 10% due to the Easter holiday. The RIVM says that the Netherlands is undergoing a third wave of the virus that it forecasts will peak in late April as vaccination levels increase.

