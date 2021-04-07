Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 vaccine access

Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 vaccine accessPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:12 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a COVID-19 vaccine for all, and said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe life.
''It's ridiculous to debate needs and wants.Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life,'' he said, using the hashtag ''#CovidVaccine''.
The health ministry on Tuesday said that the vaccine need to be given to those who need it and not those who want it.
The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- CovidVaccine
- Indians
- Indian
ALSO READ
Kerala polls: Former Congress leader Lathika Subhash to contest from Ettumanoor as independent candidate
Congress whip to RS MPs, asks for support to party's stand on NCT Bill
Congress can't stop infiltration by joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal: Home Minister Amit Shah to PTI.
Congress leader held for indecent WhatsApp chat with woman bank manager
G-23 row: Things coming back on track in Congress party?