Nowhere as worrisome for COVID-19 infections as South America-PAHO director

Nowhere as worrisome for COVID-19 infections as South America-PAHO directorReuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:35 IST
South America is the most worrying region for COVID-19 infections, as cases mount in nearly every country, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.
"Nowhere are infections as worrisome as in South America", PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said during PAHO's weekly press conference. Intensive care units are nearing capacity in Peru and Ecuador and in parts of Bolivia and Colombia cases have doubled in the last week, Etienne said, adding the southern cone is also experiencing acceleration in cases.
