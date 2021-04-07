White House 'disturbed' by Kremlin critic Navalny's reported worsening health
"We are disturbed by reports that Mr. Navalny's health is worsening. We urge Russian authorities to take all necessary actions to ensure his safety. So long as he is in prison, the Russian government is responsible for his health and well being," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing.
