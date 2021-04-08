Ontario announces stay-at-home order, closes most retail stores as COVID cases rise

Ontario announces stay-at-home order, closes most retail stores as COVID cases riseReuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 00:26 IST
The Canadian province of Ontario will begin a four week-long stay-at-home order and close in-store shopping for non-essential retailers as of Thursday, Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday, as the province battles a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The move follows last week's shuttering of all indoor and outdoor dining across Canada's most populous province.
Hospitals in the province are becoming increasingly stretched, with the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units at the highest point since the pandemic began, according to provincial data.
