Left Menu

One in ten suffer long-term effects 8 months following mild COVID-19: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:21 IST
One in ten suffer long-term effects 8 months following mild COVID-19: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Eight months after mild COVID-19, one in ten people experience at least one moderate to severe symptom that is perceived to have a negative impact on their work, social or personal life, according to a study.

The study, published in the journal JAMA, found that the most common long-term symptoms are loss of smell and taste, and fatigue.

Researchers at Danderyd Hospital and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have been conducting the so-called COMMUNITY study since spring last year, with the main purpose of examining immunity after COVID-19.

''We investigated the presence of long-term symptoms after mild COVID-19 in a relatively young and healthy group of working individuals, and we found that the predominant long-term symptoms are loss of smell and taste,'' said Charlotte Thalin, lead researcher for the COMMUNITY study at Danderyd Hospital and Karolinska Institutet.

''Fatigue and respiratory problems are also more common among participants who have had COVID-19 but do not occur to the same extent,'' Thalin said.

In the first phase of the study, blood samples were collected from 2,149 employees at Danderyd Hospital, of whom about 19 per cent had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers collected blood samples every four months, and study participants responded to questionnaires regarding long-term symptoms and their impact on the quality of life.

In the third follow-up in January this year, the team examined self-reported presence of long-term symptoms and their impact on work, social and home life for participants who had had mild COVID-19 at least eight months earlier.

This group consisted of 323 healthcare workers -- 83 per cent women with a median age 43 years -- and was compared with 1,072 healthcare workers comprising 86 per cent women with a median age 47 years who did not have COVID-19 throughout the study period.

The results show that 26 per cent of those who had COVID-19 previously, compared to nine per cent in the control group, had at least one moderate to severe symptom that lasted more than two months.

About 11 per cent, compared to 2 per cent in the control group, had a minimum of one symptom with negative impact on work, social or home life that lasted at least eight months, according to the researchers.

The most common long-term symptoms were loss of smell and taste, fatigue, and respiratory problems, they said.

However, the researchers did not see an increased prevalence of cognitive symptoms such as brain fatigue, memory and concentration problems or physical disorders such as muscle and joint pain, heart palpitations or long-term fever.

Despite the fact that the study participants had a mild COVID-19 infection, a relatively large proportion report long-term symptoms with an impact on quality of life, they said.

''In light of this, we believe that young and healthy individuals, as well as other groups in society, should have great respect for the virus that seems to be able to significantly impair quality of life, even for a long time after the infection,'' said Sebastian Havervall, a PhD student in the project at Karolinska Institutet.

The researchers said that the COMMUNITY study will continue, with the next follow-up taking place in May when a large proportion of study participants are expected to be vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Security beefed up ahead of VP's Jammu visit to address IIM convocation

Security has been beefed up in the winter capital Jammu ahead of the visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who is scheduled to address the convocation of the Indian Institute of Management IIM here on Friday, officials said.Police and para...

Police fire shots to disperse anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 8 Reuters - C ongolese police fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission from the city of Beni, i...

Remote working not lights out for A-Pac office players: S&P

Office landlords and real estate investment trusts REITs in the Asia Pacific region are well placed to cope with secular changes being ushered in by Covid-19 pandemic, SP Global Ratings said in a report released on Thursday. The report titl...

Coal India records all-time high capex of Rs 13,115 cr in FY’21

Coal India on Thursday said its capital expenditure capex grew more than two-folds to hit an all-time high of Rs 13,115 crore in the just concluded fiscal.CILs original sanctioned capex budget was Rs 10,000 crore for FY21.Coal India Ltd CIL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021