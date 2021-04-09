UP: 3 women claim they were given anti-rabies injection instead of COVID-19 vaccine; probe ordered

UP: 3 women claim they were given anti-rabies injection instead of COVID-19 vaccine; probe orderedPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:25 IST
Three women were administered anti-rabies injections instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, their families claimed on Friday.
The women, Saroj (70), Anarkali (72), and Satyavati (60), had gone to the government community health center in Kandhla on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, they said.
But after administering the doses, the women were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips, which led to a protest by their family members at the facility.
Following demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, health center in-charge Bijendra Singh said an inquiry would be conducted.
Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
