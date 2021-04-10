MLA says Goa govt's focus is on economy amid COVID-19 surge

Goa Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Saturday said the Pramod Sawant government's focus on the economy is taking a toll on public health and welfare even as COVID-19 numbers start to rise in the state.

In a letter to the chief minister, Khaunte said Maharashtra and Karnataka have imposed stringent measures and night curfews to tackle a surge in case numbers and Goa must act similarly, including making COVID negative certification mandatory for entry.

He added that casinos and tourism have been ''welcome units of the coronavirus into Goa''.

The MLA said testing and vaccination must be held at separate places for better crowd management and not in the same centres as is the case now.

