COVID-19 intensive care numbers keep rising in France

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France continued to rise on Sunday as the country entered an eighth day in lockdown, official data showed.

Data showed there were 5,838 COVID-19 sufferers in intensive care, compared with 5,769 on Saturday, and that an additional 34,895 new cases of infection were detected on Sunday.

The epidemic has killed nearly 100,000 people in France.

