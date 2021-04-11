More than 27 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on first day of ‘tika utsav’: Govt

On the first day of 'tika utsav', more than 27 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till Sunday evening, taking the cumulative number of doses given in the country to 10,43,65,035, the Union health ministry said.

The tika utsav refers to COVID-19 vaccination drive between April 11 and 14.

The day-1 of the countrywide Tika Utsav saw many workplace vaccination centres becoming operational, it said.

As it was a Sunday, most of these were operational in the private work places.

''On an average, 45,000 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are functional on any given day, Today, 63,800 CVCs were operational, marking a rise of an average of 18,800 operational vaccination centres.

''Additionally, on an average, Sundays usually witness lower levels of vaccination numbers (about 16 lakh). But on the first day of Tika Utsav, more than 27 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm today,'' the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,43,65,035 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

This has been achieved across 15,55,837 sessions, including 90,12,768 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 55,23,718 HCWs who have taken the second dose. A total of 99,94,360 FLWs have received the first dose and 47,93,536 FLWs got the second dose.

Besides, 3,19,49,793 and 6,76,609 beneficiaries, 45 to 59 years old, have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose, respectively, while 4,04,76,731 and 19,37,520 individuals above 60 years have been given the 1st and 2nd dose, respectively.

''More than 9 crore (9,14,33,652) first doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to the citizens, of which more than 4 crore (4,04,76,731) are in the above 60 years of age category,'' the ministry said.

A total of 27,69,888 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Sunday, the eighty-sixth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of these, 25,47,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,22,197 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine, according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

These 27,69,888 beneficiaries include 16,73,140 (who got the first dose) and 35,127 people (who got the second dose), in the 45 to 60 years old category. While 8,25,101 and 1,37,314 individuals, above 60 years, have taken the first and second doses of the vaccine, respectively.

Asserting that the tika utsav marks the beginning of another major war on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on curbing the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

In a blog addressed to the people of the country, he urged them to remember four things, including ''each one, vaccinate one''- helping those getting vaccinated who are less educated and elderly and who cannot go for the jab themselves, and ''each one, treat one''- helping those who do not have the means or do not know about the facilities available for vaccination.

